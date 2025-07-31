Man charged with Chichester alleyway stabbing that left 29-year-old hospitalised with serious injuries
A man remains in hospital with serious injuries ‘consistent with a stabbing’ following a fight in an alleyway near Exton Road, Chichester, on July 22 shortly before 2pm.
Officers attended the scene where they located the victim, who was subsequently taken to hospital.
Cobi Armah-White, 20, of Wayland Gardens, Chichester, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and with possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He appeared in court this week where he was remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court next month to answer the charges.
Detective Inspector Rebecca Hopkins said: "This continues to be a fast-moving investigation, and a suspect has been charged and remanded in custody. We are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.
“I would like to thank the public for their support for our investigation so far. We continue to ask for anyone with relevant information to come forward to help our investigation.”