A murder investigation has been launched following an assault at a pub in Chichester that led to a man dying at the scene.

The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, Chichester | Google

Officers responded to the incident at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, about 11pm on Thursday 20 June where a 57-year-old man from South Yorkshire sustained serious head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

A 30-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray. Both remain in police custody. A third man suspected of affray has been identified but remains outstanding, and efforts to locate him are ongoing.

A section of the city centre has been cordoned off and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This incident led to the tragic death of a 57-year-old man, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“It happened in a busy pub in the city centre, and we’re urging anyone with information to come forward as we seek to establish the exact circumstances.

“If you saw what happened, or if you captured any relevant mobile or CCTV footage, please contact us. You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Arunside.”