Police are searching for a man who indecently exposed himself in front of a group of girls.

A large amount of officers have been in the area of the cricket ground near Turnpike Way in Hedge End since the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. Police were initially called to the vicinity at 4.30pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “At the time of the incident, the group were walking along the footpath which runs between the cricket ground on Turnpike Way and Greta Park. The man was reportedly standing in the middle of the footpath when he indecently exposed himself.

A man flashed a group of girls on a footpath through the cricket ground in Turnpike Way, Hedge End, on May 7. Picture: Google Street View.

“Officers attended the location to conduct an area search and will remain in the area over the coming days, carrying out further enquiries and patrols, and providing a visible presence for the community, offering advice and help to anyone with any concerns.” The force added that they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

A description of the man has been released. He is white, roughly 5ft 7ins tall, approximately 50-years-old, and of an average build with dark hair.