Man hit over head with metal object by thug who jumped out car in Albert Road, Southsea
Police said the shocking incident happened around 12.55pm on Tuesday 25 March when the victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Albert Road onto Fawcett Road.
Two men in a silver Mercedes drove past him before the vehicle stopped and “one man got out of the passenger side and hit him with a metal object”, police said. The men then drove away, travelling north on Fawcett Road.
“The man received injuries to his arm during the incident, but did not require hospital treatment,” a force spokesperson said.
“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a man of the following description in the area around the time.”
The man who left the vehicle has been described as white, aged between 25-30, approximately 6ft 1 inches – 6ft 3 inches tall, with a slim build and was dressed in black.
Call police on 101 and quoting reference number 44250129987, or go online to: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/