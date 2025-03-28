Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man walking along Albert Road in Southsea was hit over the head with a metal object by a thug who jumped out of a Mercedes.

Police are appealing for information.

Police said the shocking incident happened around 12.55pm on Tuesday 25 March when the victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Albert Road onto Fawcett Road.

Two men in a silver Mercedes drove past him before the vehicle stopped and “one man got out of the passenger side and hit him with a metal object”, police said. The men then drove away, travelling north on Fawcett Road.

“The man received injuries to his arm during the incident, but did not require hospital treatment,” a force spokesperson said.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a man of the following description in the area around the time.”

The man who left the vehicle has been described as white, aged between 25-30, approximately 6ft 1 inches – 6ft 3 inches tall, with a slim build and was dressed in black.

Call police on 101 and quoting reference number 44250129987, or go online to: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/