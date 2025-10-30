A man has been jailed after being found guilty at trial for raping two children under the age of 13.

Kieran Bond, of Oak Road, Bursledon, has been sentenced to six life sentences, with a minimum term of 16 years.

This comes after the 33-year-old was found guilty of four counts of rape of a boy aged under 13, and two counts of rape of a girl aged under 13 following a trial at Southampton Crown Court in July.

The offences took place between 2018 and 2021, and as well as his time in prison Bond has also been made subject to the sex offenders register and restraining orders.

Heather Tack detective sergeant, of the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “I’d like to place on record my praise and admiration for the very young victims in this case and the courage and determination they have shown throughout, supported by their family members.

“While I know this result won’t rid the victims and their family members of the memories of what Bond did, I truly hope it allows them to move forward, safe in the knowledge that he is now being punished for his crimes and can no longer repeat his offending.”

The victims have been supported by the Child Abuse Team including the officer in charge DC Dawn Capper who work tirelessly to secure justice for these victims and safeguard other children.

DS Tack added: “We encourage other victims to come forward and speak to us. We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“This case should also be a very clear message to other offenders out there that we will always work tirelessly to ensure you are brought to justice for your crimes, no matter when they took place.”

Anyone who has any concerns about child abuse should contact us on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood, or is concerned about a child, can contact the NSPCC helpline, confidentially, on 0808 800 5000. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.