Man jailed after string of Hampshire thefts sees £1,700 goods stolen from stores in Park Gate, Hedge End and Southampton
Dylan James David, of no fixed abode, was also given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order preventing him from entering a Morrisons One Stop, Co-op or BP petrol station. This was after he stole £1,700 worth of goods from stores in Hedge, End, Park Gate, Bursledon and Southampton between Friday, March 21 and Sunday, April 27.
PC Simon Peacock, from Hedge End Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I am pleased to see David sentenced and now subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order, which will offer stores further protection from anymore thefts and losses at his hands.
“David has continually targeted shops across our district and beyond, showing no willingness to comply with the law in the process.
Find out about The News’ free emails - sign up and enjoy the day’s headlines delivered to your inbox
We regularly target and prosecute shoplifters. However, securing this CBO provides additional restrictions which help us prevent and disrupt any potential further offending perpetrated by him.
“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. Repeat offences, in particular, can create an environment of fear for many retail workers, and this is simply not okay.
“We want to stop this criminality, and encourage businesses affected to please keep reporting crimes to us, so we can relentlessly pursue those responsible.
“Local policing teams put in a lot of work to support businesses, disrupt habitual offenders like David, and also work with support services for those whose offending cycle is driven by other factors such as drug and alcohol dependency.”
David stole from the following stores:
- Morrisons Daily, Montague Avenue, Southampton - £253.20
- One Stop, North East Road, Southampton - £413.45
- One Stop, Exford Avenue, Southampton – £266.65
- One Stop, Portsmouth Road, Bursledon - £706.91
- Marks & Spencer, Tollbar Way, Hedge End - £76.52
- Sainsbury’s, Bridge Road, Park Gate - £52.52
He was sentenced at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 18 where he was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154.