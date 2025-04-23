Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old who was caught on camera speeding at nearly 90mph in a residential road before a fatal crash has been jailed.

While he and one other passenger survived the catastrophic collision with serious injuries, 18-year-old Brandon Cousens was sadly pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene.

Today (April 23) Lintott-Warrillow appeared at Southampton Crown Court where he was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard how the 21-year-old from North East Road, Southampton, was driving home in a black Vauxhall Corsa after going out for food together in Portswood in the early hours of March 5, 2023.

CCTV footage captured the Vauxhall driving at speeds of 86.95mph in a residential road with a speed limit of 30mph shortly before the crash.

Police investigators found that Lintott-Warrillow lost control of his car and crashed into a wall. The excessive speed was so extreme that the car was launched at least 15 metres through the air after the initial impact.

Chief Inspector Emma Hart, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "Brandon had his whole life ahead of him and his family has now been torn apart by the devastating consequences of that speeding. Our thoughts are with them today.

“The combination of overconfidence and inexperience that both come with youth can be a dangerous mixture which far too often leads to serious injuries and deaths on our roads."

“I hope this sends a message to all young drivers out there to not take unnecessary risks that could see themselves or their friends killed."

Brandon's family have also made the following tribute to him: "Brandon was a kind, caring and loving child who was always laughing and smiling, living his life how he wanted to right up to the moment he took his last breath.

"Brandon’s passing has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. He is a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend and he will always be a huge part of so many people’s lives.

"We have to continue living and adapting to a new normal without him, knowing that due to a reckless decision that night Brandon was killed.

"It is so heart-breaking as a family knowing that we will never get the chance to see him grow into a man, celebrate his 21st birthday, future birthdays, get married, have children and watch him live out all the dreams and life experiences he wanted in life.

"We love and miss you always."