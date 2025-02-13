A shoplifter has been jailed for 20 months after admitting to seven shoplifting offences in the Fareham area with police advising they will “relentlessly pursue” repeat offenders.

Deborah Holmes, 46, of no fixed abode, stole more than £1,500 worth of items over seven separate incidents in Fareham, Warsash and Park Gate. The incidents took place between October 26 and December 18 in 2024 with goods stolen from three Co-Op stores and a BP garage.

Deborah Holmes, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 20 months after admitting thefts from Fareham, Warsash and Park Gate.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, January 1, 2024, officers located a Ford Mondeo with no insurance at the Esso garage on Kingston Road in Portsmouth. Further enquiries led to the driver, Deborah Holmes of no fixed address being charged with seven shoplifting offences.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team is continuing to target shoplifters and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders.”

Holmes entered guilty pleas at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 2 and was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, January 21.

Police have issued the below guidance for businesses to help protect themselves from shoplifters:

Make sure staff are able to use any appropriate security equipment such as panic alarms.

Make sure CCTV cameras are in good working order, the position provides the best possible coverage and they are serviced annually.

Remind staff to report any suspicious activity to the manager or the police. Details should also be recorded and include: date, time, description of person.

The police spokesperson added: “The community are our eyes and ears and we encourage you to report all incidents as soon as you are able to by calling 101 if it’s not an emergency.

“You can also report suspicious activity online by visiting our website: hampshire.police.uk. If a crime is in progress, always call 999.”