A large police response attended an incident involving a concern for a man who was “assaulted” inside a Hilsea house - with a suspect arrested.

Police

Officers are still attempting to establish the circumstances of the mysterious event on Shadwell Road around 4.30pm on Wednesday that led to a 40-year-old man being arrested. Several officers and paramedics were spotted at the scene.

A worried resident reported a man in his 30s had been assaulted “inside an address” before he was taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.43pm on Wednesday (12 February) to a report for the concern for the welfare of a man on Shadwell Road.

“A member of the public reported that a man aged in his 30s had been assaulted, and it was reported that this had taken place inside an address on Shadwell Road. The man was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

“A 40-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested as part of our enquiries while we establish what happened. He remains in police custody at the current time.

“We have been in the area carrying out enquiries and an investigation is ongoing.”