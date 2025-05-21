A man has suffered serious injuries after his mobility scooter crashed into a van in Waterlooville.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in his 70s was taken to hospital after the incident which happened at around 11.20am today (May 21) on Hurstville Drive. The scooter he was riding crashed into an orange Volkswagen Buzz which was parked at the time.

The area was subsequently cordoned off by the police as they investigated the situation with the road opening up just before 3pm. Police are asking for anyone with information to come forwards.

The bottom of Hurstville Drive was cordoned off until just before 3pm on Wednesday, May 21. | The News

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision in Waterlooville. We received a report at 11.20am today (21 May) of a collision between a man riding a mobility scooter and an orange Volkswagen Buzz which was parked in Hurstville Drive.

“The rider of the mobility scooter, a man in his 70s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information, or relevant CCTV or dash cam footage, should call 101 quoting reference 44250221436.”

Information can also be online via the Hampshire Police website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/