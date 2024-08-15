Man punched and male arrested amid disorder in Southsea on Tuesday evening

By Steve Deeks

Crime Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 13:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man was punched amid disorder in Southsea on Tuesday evening that led to a male being arrested.

Police were called to South Parade Pier in SouthseaPolice were called to South Parade Pier in Southsea
Police were called to South Parade Pier in Southsea

A large group was seen gathered by South Parade Pier around 6pm before disorder erupted - with a 25-year-old man punched in the melee.

Security deployed to the sea front area were said to be “continuously threatened and tormented” by the group with police accused of being “not willing or able to deal with” the incident. Police officers who had attended dispersed the group as a 17-year-old was arrested for assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6pm on Tuesday 13 August an officer patrolling Southsea seafront witnessed disorder at South Parade Pier. A 25-year-old man had been punched during the disorder. A group that had gathered was subsequently dispersed by officers that attended to assist.

“A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of common assault has subsequently been bailed until November 13 pending further enquiries.”

Related topics:Southsea