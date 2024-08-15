Man punched and male arrested amid disorder in Southsea on Tuesday evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was punched amid disorder in Southsea on Tuesday evening that led to a male being arrested.

Police were called to South Parade Pier in Southsea

A large group was seen gathered by South Parade Pier around 6pm before disorder erupted - with a 25-year-old man punched in the melee.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Security deployed to the sea front area were said to be “continuously threatened and tormented” by the group with police accused of being “not willing or able to deal with” the incident. Police officers who had attended dispersed the group as a 17-year-old was arrested for assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6pm on Tuesday 13 August an officer patrolling Southsea seafront witnessed disorder at South Parade Pier. A 25-year-old man had been punched during the disorder. A group that had gathered was subsequently dispersed by officers that attended to assist.

“A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of common assault has subsequently been bailed until November 13 pending further enquiries.”