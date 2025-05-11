A 37-year-old will appear at crown court this week after being charged with the murder and rape of Joanna Derkacz.

On Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 11.30am the police were called to a report that Joanna’s body had been discovered inside a house on Nevinson Way in Waterlooville.

A detailed investigation was conducted to establish what happened and how Joanna died.

Expert evidence reports following a Home Office Post-Mortem led to Stephen Edward Sexton, of Cherrywood Gardens in Totton being charged with murder and rape.

It was alleged that Sexton controlled Joanna for 16 months prior to her death and the pair had been in a relationship for three years in total.