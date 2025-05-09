Man charged with the murder and rape of 37-year-old Joanna Derkacz who was found dead in a home in Waterlooville
On Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 11:30am the police were called to a report that Joanna’s body had been discovered inside a house on Nevinson Way in Waterlooville.
A detailed investigation has been undertaken to establish what happened and how Joanna died. Expert evidence reports following a Home Office Post-Mortem have subsequently led to these charges being brought.
As a result of the investigation Stephen Edward Sexton, of Cherrywood Gardens in Totton has been charged with murder and rape.
The 37-year-old was previously arrested and charged with coercive or controlling behaviour and criminal damage.
It was alleged that Sexton controlled Joanna for 16 months prior to her death and the pair had been in a relationship for three years in total.
Sexton has been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 10.
Joanna’s death devastated the local community with her family and friends demanding answers.
As a result, a number of “Justice for Joanna” marches were held in Derkacz’s memory, with participants marching across Portmouth carrying signs which bore messages and slogans such as “enough is enough.”
Joanna’s sister previously released a tribute that said: “Remembering her is easy, She’s in everything we do, We miss her so much every day, but we know she’s safe with you.
“If tears could build a stairway, made from all the pain, I would walk right up to heaven, and bring her back again.”
More updates to follow.