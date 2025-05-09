Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with murder and rape following the tragic death of Joanna Derkacz.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 11:30am the police were called to a report that Joanna’s body had been discovered inside a house on Nevinson Way in Waterlooville.

A detailed investigation has been undertaken to establish what happened and how Joanna died. Expert evidence reports following a Home Office Post-Mortem have subsequently led to these charges being brought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna Derkacz

As a result of the investigation Stephen Edward Sexton, of Cherrywood Gardens in Totton has been charged with murder and rape.

The 37-year-old was previously arrested and charged with coercive or controlling behaviour and criminal damage.

It was alleged that Sexton controlled Joanna for 16 months prior to her death and the pair had been in a relationship for three years in total.

Sexton has been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday, May 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna’s death devastated the local community with her family and friends demanding answers.

As a result, a number of “Justice for Joanna” marches were held in Derkacz’s memory, with participants marching across Portmouth carrying signs which bore messages and slogans such as “enough is enough.”

Joanna’s sister previously released a tribute that said: “Remembering her is easy, She’s in everything we do, We miss her so much every day, but we know she’s safe with you.

More updates to follow.