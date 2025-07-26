A man has been been jailed for more than four years after ‘a savage attack’ where he kicked and stamped on a teenage boy before stealing his bike and clothes.

Harley Taylor has been handed the sentence by Portsmouth Crown Court following the attack which happened at around 7.25pm on Sunday, January 19, where he targeted a 14-year-old boy who was cycling along Portchester Road.

The court heard that Taylor, aged 20, charged at the young victim, causing the boy to stop his bike. After a short exchange of words, Taylor pushed the boy backwards, then hit him in the face and kicked his legs, causing the victim to fall to the floor.

Taylor then continued to stamp on the boy and kick him before threatening to stab him, and demanding he hand over all of his belongings. The victim then handed over his coat, shoes, tracksuit, phone, Apple Airpods and his bike, before Taylor cycled away on the victim’s bike. A passer-by then came to the victim’s aid before calling the police.

Harley Taylor | via Hants Police

Taylor, of no fixed abode, was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, both of which he admitted when he first appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 3.

Appearing at the same court for sentencing on Friday, July 25, he was sentenced to four years and four months in a Young Offenders Institution, with an extended licence period of two years. He was also handed an additional six month sentence, to be served consecutively, for an out of county dangerous driving matter. Taylor was also handed a 10 year restraining order, banning contact with the boy, and a five year driving ban.

While passing sentence, the judge commented on Taylor’s lack of self-control during what he called a ‘savage attack’, and the humiliation he put the victim through, in addition to the physiological impact this attack has had on the boy.

DC Luke Fairchild, said: “This was a nasty and prolonged attack on a child.

“Harley Taylor’s actions that day were utterly appalling, and I am grateful to the passerby who came to help the victim shortly after this incident. I would also like to thank the officers that initially responded to this incident so swiftly, and colleagues in Warwickshire Police for assisting with the arrest of Harley Taylor.

“We will never tolerate people who inflict violence on anyone in our communities, let alone a child. I hope that this sentence sends a strong warning that anyone that commits these violent offences will be relentlessly pursued and put before the courts.

“Lastly, I would like to thank the victim, with the support of their family for coming forward to report this incident. The victim has said that they hope that this result encourages and gives others the confidence to come forward if the worst should ever happen to them”.