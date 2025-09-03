Police have given an update into their probe after a man in his 30s was stabbed “eight times” during a “serious” assault in Leigh Park - with the attacker going on the run.

The victim was knifed in a park near Chalton Crescent around 12.15am on Tuesday (2 September) with the individual responsible previously said to be at large while the injured man was in a serious but stable condition, according to police.

An air ambulance attended the scene to provide emergency treatment before taking the man to hospital. The man’s sister said last week on social media he was stabbed “eight times” and suffered a punctured lung but was “currently stable”.

A police spokesperson said last week: “A man in his 30s was seriously assaulted in a park near Chalton Crescent in Havant.

“It was reported that the man had been stabbed and he was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment by the ambulance service. His injuries have been described as serious, but not life-threatening.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Now the force has told The News the attacker remains on the run with no one yet arrested. A spokesperson said: “The investigation continues and officers are following up enquiries – no arrests have been made at this time.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance previously said: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient on scene before escorting them to hospital by road ambulance for further treatment.”