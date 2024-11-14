Man suffers serious injuries in Fareham crash that caused 200 metre trail of destruction
The man was driving on The Avenue in Fareham just after midnight in the early hours of Thursday, November 14 when he collided with a wall at the junction of Highlands Road.
A member of the fire crew described a “trail of destruction” with the driver ending up on the wrong side of the road colliding with lamp posts and road signs before hitting the wall.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers attended a single vehicle collision just after midnight last night at the junction of The Avenue and Highlands Road. It was reported an Audi A5 had left the road and collided with a wall.
“The driver, a man in his 20s, has suffered serious injuries to his head and hand, and was taken to hospital. Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.”