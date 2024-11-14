Man suffers serious injuries in Fareham crash that caused 200 metre trail of destruction

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 15:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has suffered serious injuries to his head and hand after his car crashed into a wall having caused a “trail of destruction” for 200 metres.

A crash on The Avenue in Fareham has led to a 200 metre "trail of destruction" as emergency services attend in the middle of the night.A crash on The Avenue in Fareham has led to a 200 metre "trail of destruction" as emergency services attend in the middle of the night.
A crash on The Avenue in Fareham has led to a 200 metre "trail of destruction" as emergency services attend in the middle of the night. | Google Maps

The man was driving on The Avenue in Fareham just after midnight in the early hours of Thursday, November 14 when he collided with a wall at the junction of Highlands Road.

A member of the fire crew described a “trail of destruction” with the driver ending up on the wrong side of the road colliding with lamp posts and road signs before hitting the wall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers attended a single vehicle collision just after midnight last night at the junction of The Avenue and Highlands Road. It was reported an Audi A5 had left the road and collided with a wall.

“The driver, a man in his 20s, has suffered serious injuries to his head and hand, and was taken to hospital. Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.”

Related topics:FarehamHospital
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice