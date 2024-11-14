Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has suffered serious injuries to his head and hand after his car crashed into a wall having caused a “trail of destruction” for 200 metres.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crash on The Avenue in Fareham has led to a 200 metre "trail of destruction" as emergency services attend in the middle of the night. | Google Maps

The man was driving on The Avenue in Fareham just after midnight in the early hours of Thursday, November 14 when he collided with a wall at the junction of Highlands Road.

A member of the fire crew described a “trail of destruction” with the driver ending up on the wrong side of the road colliding with lamp posts and road signs before hitting the wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers attended a single vehicle collision just after midnight last night at the junction of The Avenue and Highlands Road. It was reported an Audi A5 had left the road and collided with a wall.

“The driver, a man in his 20s, has suffered serious injuries to his head and hand, and was taken to hospital. Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.”