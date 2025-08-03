Men arrested after confronting peaceful protesters in Portsmouth bailed

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 13:36 BST
Two men who were arrested after confronting a peaceful protest in Portsmouth have been bailed.

One man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of assault and occasioning actual bodily harm, while the other, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.

Police have confirmed that both men, from Portsmouth, have been bailed until November 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident occurred on Friday, August 1 when a Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest took place outside the office of Amanda Martin MP in Copnor Road. A group of people who were drinking in the pub across the road then confronted the protests leading to the reports of assault to the police.

Police closed the entrance to Battenburg Avenue and separated the two groups. Only two people were arrested in the incident.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice