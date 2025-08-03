Men arrested after confronting peaceful protesters in Portsmouth bailed

Two men who were arrested after confronting a peaceful protest in Portsmouth have been bailed.

One man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of assault and occasioning actual bodily harm, while the other, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.

Police have confirmed that both men, from Portsmouth, have been bailed until November 1.

The incident occurred on Friday, August 1 when a Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest took place outside the office of Amanda Martin MP in Copnor Road. A group of people who were drinking in the pub across the road then confronted the protests leading to the reports of assault to the police.

Police closed the entrance to Battenburg Avenue and separated the two groups. Only two people were arrested in the incident.