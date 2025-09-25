Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly punched in the head and verbally racially abused by a group of men carrying flags.

The incident happened at Canoe Lake in Southsea on Sunday, September 21 at around 8pm. The victim, a man in his 30s was knocked to the ground by the punch and was taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries.

Police have said there were five or six men in the group who were not known to the victim. An unknown woman then spoke to the group and they left the area shortly after.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a racially aggravated assault in Southsea are appealing for witnesses and information.

“An unknown woman reportedly spoke to the group and they left the area shortly after. An investigation has been launched and officers having been carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances, but would like to speak to anyone with relevant information.

“Did you witness this incident? Do you have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area around the time of this incident?”

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist their investigation to call 101 quoting reference number 44250428088, or report online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively you can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.