Men with flags punch man in the head in racially aggravated attack at Canoe Lake - police release appeal for witnesses

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:01 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly punched in the head and verbally racially abused by a group of men carrying flags.

The incident happened at Canoe Lake in Southsea on Sunday, September 21 at around 8pm. The victim, a man in his 30s was knocked to the ground by the punch and was taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries.

Most Popular

Police have said there were five or six men in the group who were not known to the victim. An unknown woman then spoke to the group and they left the area shortly after.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Let the news come to you with our free news and sport emails - sign up here

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a racially aggravated assault in Southsea are appealing for witnesses and information.

“A man in his 30s was approached by a group of 5 or 6 men he did not know at Canoe Lake in Southsea. The men have been described as white and carrying flags.

“Members of the group verbally racially abused the man before he was punched in the head, knocking him to the ground. The man suffered minor injuries from the assault and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An unknown woman reportedly spoke to the group and they left the area shortly after. An investigation has been launched and officers having been carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances, but would like to speak to anyone with relevant information.

“Did you witness this incident? Do you have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area around the time of this incident?”

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist their investigation to call 101 quoting reference number 44250428088, or report online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively you can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:PoliceSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice