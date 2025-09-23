Man punched in the head in racially aggravated assault after being approached by a group of strangers at Canoe Lake
The incident took place at Canoe Lake at around 8pm on Sunday, September 21, with the victim, a man in his 30s, going to hospital with his injuries. The man was approached by the group, who he did not know, before they attacked him unprovoked.
Police searched the area but no arrests have been made at this time with an investigation ongoing.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are investigating a racially aggravated assault which took place by the Canoe Lake in Southsea. The incident was reported to police at 8pm on Sunday 21 September. The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by a group of people he did not know.
“Members of the group verbally abused the man before he was punched in the head, knocking him to the ground, in an unprovoked attack. Officers attended and conducted a search of the area. No arrests have been made at this time.
“The victim went to hospital following the assault, however his injuries are not thought to be serious.”