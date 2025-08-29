Portsmouth council have revealed their “outrage” after a swan was beaten to death by children earlier this week.

The council have confirmed that they are supporting the police with their investigation and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Cllr Lee Hunt, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure, and Sport, said: “We are outraged by the senseless attack on a swan at Canoe Lake, which has led to its death. This cruel act has shocked our community.

"Canoe Lake is part of our community wardens' daily patrols, and our wardens responded swiftly, liaising with Swan Support to provide care. Despite their efforts, the swan sadly passed away. We are supporting the police investigation and urge anyone with information to come forward.”

The swan was attacked by two children on Monday, August 25, and later died from its injuries. | Swan Support

The incident has led a local resident starting a petition calling for the appointment of 24/7 wildlife wardens at Canoe Lake to increase the protection for animals in the area. It has already garnered over 850 signatures.

The petition, started by Jake Briscoe on change.org, states: “These acts of cruelty have and will happen again, if action isn't taken”. Alongside the wildlife wardens it is also calling for additional signage to be put up in local areas “highlighting the criminal and financial repercussions of engaging in wildlife crimes and animal abuse”.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have confirmed that enquiries are currently ongoing into the incident. A spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident whereby two children were reported to have attacked a swan at Canoe Lake, Southsea, on Monday, August 25 at around 9pm. The swan has since died. Enquiries are ongoing.”