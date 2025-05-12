Mystery as car crashes on Hayling Island beach and embeds into concrete block

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 14:45 BST
A car somehow became embedded into a large concrete block on a beach after crashing.

Hayling Island beachplaceholder image
Hayling Island beach

A driver suffered minor injuries after hitting the object on Hayling Island beach around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Passersby rushed over to the car after the mysterious single-vehicle crash during sunny weather. It is not clear how the car came to be on the beach before crashing. Debris was left scattered nearby on the sand.

A witness said: “The car embedded itself into a large concrete block. The driver was still in the vehicle with passersby around the vehicle.”

A force spokesperson added: “Police were called at 3.30pm on Sunday (May 11) to a collision on Hayling Island beach. One person suffered minor injuries.”

