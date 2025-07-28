Independent review backs city’s approach to HMO regulation
During a recent Cabinet meeting, councillors considered findings from a review conducted by the Local Government Association (LGA). The scheme, introduced in September 2023, was designed to give the council greater oversight of the growing number of HMOs in the city and to improve safety and management standards.
Funded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the review concluded that Portsmouth is not an “outlier” among local authorities, despite claims from the Portsmouth and District Private Landlords Association (PDPLA). On the contrary, it stated that the “approaches PCC are taking are becoming increasingly popular.”
It added: “For example, an increasing number of councils appear to be expanding their approach to additional licensing beyond a small number of wards, and towards more citywide approaches.”
The report noted Portsmouth had taken a “more sophisticated approach” than many councils, citing its tiered licensing model, which offers lower costs for compliant landlords, and a “more transparent” enforcement policy, including a clear “ladder of escalation".
Councillor Lee Hunt acknowledged the challenges surrounding HMOs, commenting that they have become “stigmatised” and that communities feel “very anxious” when a nearby house is put on the market.
He pointed to the council’s policy that no more than 10 per cent of homes within 50 metres of a property can be HMOs, calling it, along with the licensing scheme, “the only thing that control them.”
He praised the council’s enforcement efforts, including taking “rogue landlords” to court for operating unlicensed properties. While he admitted tenant behaviour can be an issue, he noted it is the landlords, or in some cases the police, to handle "appalling behaviour".
Housing cabinet member Cllr Darren Sanders added that the council frequently advises people on its housing waiting list to go private.
"They say no because they’re scared landlord will kick them out with no reason, they’re scared that the boiler will never get fixed and the security of tenure they want in a council house is for the birds in the private rented sector.”
Residents can read the ‘Portsmouth City Council HMO Additional Licensing Assurance’ report on the council website.
