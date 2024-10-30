A number of vehicles have been seized by the police following an illegal car meet at the weekend.

Nine vehicles have now been seized following an illegal car meet of around 200 vehicles on Sunday, October 27 in Winchester and Petersfield. | Hampshire Police

The meet of around 200 cars took place on Sunday, October 27, initially gathering at Winchester Park and Ride at 8.30pm before heading towards Petersfield and gathering at Alton Retail Park at 10.30pm. As reported by The News, two cars were seized on the night but that number has now grown to eight with one motorcycle also being seized.

The car meet saw reports of dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour with police warning “it It only takes a split second for this to go horribly wrong and people to be seriously injured”. A BMW 320, a BMW 120D, three BMW M3s, a BMW M4, a Jaguar XKR, a Nissan Skyline and a Honda CBR motorcycle have all since been seized.

Chief superintendent Darren O’Callaghan is overseeing the response to illegal car meets in Hampshire. He said: "Seizing vehicles believed to be involved in dangerous driving and causing misery in our communities is an important step to tackling illegal car meets and allowing us to conduct further enquiries.

"We have made it very clear in recent weeks that if you do engage in such behaviour, then we will be there, we will take all steps to investigate it, and we will remove your car from the road as part of this.

"If you don't want us knocking at your door, then it really is simple; do not drive dangerously on the roads."

As well as cars being seized, a number of fines for motoring offences were handed out. This included to individuals who had number plates which did not conform to legal standards and non-compliant tinted windows.

O’Callaghan added: "Through our enquiries, we have witnessed dangerous manoeuvres such as drifting and donuts being performed, with large crowds gathered to watch. It only takes a split second for this to go horribly wrong and people to be seriously injured, it also puts other road users in danger. We will continue to take action, using all the powers available to us."

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with any information, video or dash cam footage, to contact them on 101 and quoting 44240468328. Information can also be submitted online via the Hampshire Police website.

The police also have a dedicated initiative for road traffic offences called Hants SNAP. Incidents can be reported to the Hants SNAP section of the police website.