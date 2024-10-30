A woman and boy were the victims of a hit and run this week in Havant as police appeal for witnesses.

The 11-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman were walking across the pedestrian crossing on Crossland Drive around 5.50pm on Monday, October 28 when a small white car collided with them. The pair suffered minor injuries but the driver failed to stop at the scene.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision in Havant. Do you have dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident or of a small white car in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident itself or have any information about the car or its driver?

“If you have any information which may assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference number 44240469757.”

Information can also be reported to the police via its website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/