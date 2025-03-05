Northamptonshire man with links to Portsmouth and Gosport sought by police following theft in Rushden

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 18:06 BST

Police have released an appeal to find a man with links to the local area following a theft in Northamptonshire.

Robert Lennon, 37, is wanted for questioning in connection with an allegation of a theft in Rushden. It is believed that he has links to both Portsmouth and Gosport with police asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them.

Police want to question Robert Lennon, 37, following an allegation of theft in Rushden. | Northamptonshire Police
Police want to question Robert Lennon, 37, following an allegation of theft in Rushden. | Northamptonshire Police

A Northamptonshire police spokesperson said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 37-year-old Robert Lennon. Lennon is wanted for questioning in connection with an allegation of theft which took place in Rushden.”

The appeal was then circulated by Gosport police due to links to the area. A post on Facebook said: “Can you help our colleagues at Northamptonshire Police, who are appealing for information regarding the location of 37-year-old Robert Lennon? Robert is believed to have links to Gosport and Portsmouth.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting 24000100611. Alternatively you can also call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

