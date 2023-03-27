Thieving Joseph Doyle, 34, was locked up for 57 months in November after stealing a car and breaking into a Vodafone store in Commercial Road. His raid left the store out of pocket by £6,500 after he damaged the front door and stole two mobile phones and a smart watch.

Portsmouth Crown Court previously heard how on August 21 last year, Doyle also forced his way into a property on White Hart Road, Old Portsmouth, while the occupants were on holiday. He stole jewellery, electrical items and car keys from inside the address. A Mini Cooper was taken from the driveway.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Now, following a police probe since that court hearing last year, Doyle has been convicted of five further offences preceding those he was sentenced for in November. Appearing once again at Portsmouth Crown Court, Doyle admitted four counts of handling stolen goods and a single charge of non-dwelling burglary.

The court heard that on January 22 last year, a resident of Rockwood Court in Emsworth had his £1,800 mountain bike stolen by Doyle and two accomplices despite it being securely locked in his garage. But the hapless thieves were spotted on CCTV before being arrested.

A police search of Doyle’s address then revealed stolen golf clubs worth £750 and three other stolen mountain bikes worth around £1,200. His phone was seized by officers with incriminating messages found. ‘Messages on his phone showed text messages with him clearly selling bikes to people,’ prosecutor Holly Fagan said. ‘Mr Doyle said he got one of the bikes from a first-floor balcony. He was clearly selling bikes for financial gain.’

The court heard Doyle had 123 offences to his name with 56 of these being thefts. Doyle was also previously handed a three month sentence for breaching a suspended sentence order in November.

Judge Michael Bowes KC sentenced Doyle to six months to run concurrently to his current term of imprisonment - meaning he will not face any further time behind bars. ‘I’m satisfied if the court had known about these (new) offences you would not have received a sentence of any greater length, therefore the sentence will run concurrently,’ he said.

Police staff investigator Cat Cole, previously said: ‘We are pleased that Doyle is facing the consequences of his crimes and we hope that this sentence reassures our communities that we take these offences very seriously. We will always investigate all available lines of enquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.