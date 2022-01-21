Nuisance aviator Florin Oltean had plagued residents of Hayling Island by repeatedly flying his paramotor – a paraglider wing with a petrol-driven propeller – over the coast and above premises.

His aerial antics sparked complaints from across the island, prompting a major investigation by Havant Borough Council, Hampshire police and the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The probe found the pilot repeatedly ignored warnings from the council to stop his illegal flying over Hayling.

Hayling Island Golf course, from the air. Alison Treacher

Now, Oltean has been grounded – after receiving a £3,000 fine from magistrates.

CAA investigation officer, Lee Westhead, said: ‘It is unfortunate that Mr Olteanu refused to heed the earlier interventions and warnings of the local authority and continued to fly illegally in the area of the beach and seashore.

‘The rules in relation to low flying are clear and exist for the safety of everyone. I would like to thank the witnesses who provided the witness and photographic evidence in this case and gave up their time to come to court to give evidence at trial.’

Oltean, who pleaded not guilty to breaching any of the aviation rules, was prosecuted for flying at a height less than 500ft above the ground and water.

He was found to be in contravention of SERA.5005(f)(2), and Article 256(6) of the Air Navigation Order 2016 which resulted in a fine of £1,500. He must also pay £1,500 court costs and a victim surcharge of £150.

Councillor Narinder Bains, deputy leader at Havant Borough Council and cabinet lead for community safety, said: ‘I am grateful to the council officers and the Civil Aviation Authority for bringing this prosecution.

‘I am also thankful to the local residents for giving up their time to provide the necessary evidence in this matter, which was driven by the councils desire to provide a safe environment for residents and visitors to Hayling.’

All offences took place in the vicinity of south Hayling Island.

