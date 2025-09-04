A protestor has been arrested in Portsmouth on suspicion of racially aggravated public order.

The 55-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested during an anti-asylum seeker protest on Queen Street, Portsea on Wednesday, September 3. There were no other arrests made during the protest with police advising their priority at protests is “always public safety”.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were made aware of a planned protest in Portsmouth on Wednesday 3 September. During the protest, a 55-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order. No other arrests or issues were raised.

“We balance the rights of those lawfully protesting, and the rights of others to go about their lives without being subject to unacceptable disruption, whilst keeping the public safe. Our priority with protests is always public safety.”

The man has been released on police bail until December 3.