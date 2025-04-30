Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 80s is in hospital after his car crashed into a lamppost in Havant following a suspected medical episode.

The incident took place on Calshot Road at around 10.39am on Tuesday, April 29 with a grey Ford Focus colliding with a lamppost. The driver was believed to have been coming from Havant town centre with police asking for any witnesses to come forward.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision in Calshot Road, Havant. The driver, a man aged in his 80s, is currently undergoing treatment in hospital having suffered a suspected medical episode.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this vehicle in the events leading up to the collision. Did you see the manner of its driving, or capture it on Dash Cam? Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250185256.”

The police have advised you can also submit information to them online: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/