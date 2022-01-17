Picture released of Marnie Clayton, 18, who went missing after leaving popular Windsor nightclub Atik
A TEENAGE girl who was last seen leaving a nightclub over the weekend has been reported missing.
Police have released a picture of Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell.
She was last seen leaving the Atik night club in William Street, Windsor, at around 2am on Sunday morning.
Marnie did not return home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.
She is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall, with brown hair and a slim build.
The teenager, who was wearing a grey dress when she was last seen, is also known to frequent Reading town centre.
Police released photographs of Ms Clayton, including one taken on the night she went missing.
Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen, of Thames Valley Police, said: ‘This is out of character for Marnie, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
‘I would appeal to anybody who knows of Marnie’s whereabouts to please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43220021633.
‘If you see her, please contact us on 999.
‘I would also like to appeal directly to Marnie, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are.’