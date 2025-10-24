Picture shows crash scene on busy Portsmouth road as woman arrested for drink driving
The single vehicle crash happened at the junction of St Mary’s Road and Woodland Street and led to a Portsmouth woman in her 50s being arrested.
A picture captured at the scene showed two police vehicles and a recovery truck as the driver’s car was set to be towed away.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10:09am this morning (Friday 24 October), to a report of a single vehicle collision at the junction of St Mary’s Road and Woodland Street.
“Officers attended and woman in her 50s from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She remains in police custody at this time.”