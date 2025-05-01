Breaking

Cordon set up as police probe Fareham street attack on man - manhunt launched

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 10:08 BST
Police are carrying out searches after a man was attacked and left with injuries to his back early this morning.

Police tape. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)Police tape. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
Officers have put up a crime scene in Gudge Heath Lane and Highlands Road, Fareham, following the incident just before 5am. They are currently at the scene carrying out their investigation - with the attacker still at large.

A man in his 20s is in hospital following the incident. It’s not known if any weapons were involved in the attack at this stage. No arrests have been made.

A local business owner said: “The whole section of Highlands Road shops in Highlands Road are cordoned off with police tape. Two police vans and five police officers guarding the cordon.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.52am with reports that a man had been assaulted in Fareham. The man, aged in his 20s, suffered injuries to his shoulder and back which are being treated in hospital.

“Officers are making enquiries in the Gudge Heath Lane and Highlands Road areas to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.”

