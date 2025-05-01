Probe into massive van fire in Portsmouth that spread to nearby property
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A van was engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds around 6.30pm on Carpenter Close, outside the front of Eastney Health Centre, in front of shocked onlookers.
Smoke was seen rising from the van before it was quickly ablaze. Large flames with smoke pouring into the sky were then seen around the area as firefighters battled to put out the blaze
Hampshire fire service said Southsea crews were alerted at 6.39pm after the control room received “multiple calls reporting the blaze”.
A spokesperson added: “The fire, which destroyed the van, spread to the fascia, guttering and roof of a nearby property, as well as to trees and bushes.
“Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze using hose reels before conducting a number of Safe and Well visits at neighbouring houses. Firefighters left the scene at around 8pm.
“Fire Investigation Officers are set to work with police colleagues to investigate the cause of the fire.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.