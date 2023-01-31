The police are appealing to speak to this man in connection of a champagne theft at M&S, Gopsort.

The incident took place on January 27 at approximately 2pm, and £171 worth of champagne was stolen from the store.

The police have released a CCTV image of the man that they are hopingtos peak to in relation to this incident, and they are asking that if anyone knows him, to come forward and let them know.

This can be done in a number of ways including contacting the police on 101 quoting 44230041730 or you can also submit information to us online here: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.