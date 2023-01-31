Police are looking to speak to a man in connection of champagne theft at Marks and Spencer in Gosport
POLICE are looking to speak to a man in connection with the theft of champagne.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing to speak to a man in connection of a theft at the Marks & Spencer Foodhall in Brockhurst Gate, Gosport.
The incident took place on January 27 at approximately 2pm, and £171 worth of champagne was stolen from the store.
The police have released a CCTV image of the man that they are hopingtos peak to in relation to this incident, and they are asking that if anyone knows him, to come forward and let them know.
This can be done in a number of ways including contacting the police on 101 quoting 44230041730 or you can also submit information to us online here: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.