By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 8th May 2025
Updated 8th May 2025, 07:38 BST
Police have launched an investigation after a man reportedly spat at a woman after being verbally abusive and racist.

The incident occurred around 3pm on Tuesday, May 6 with the man making racist remarks at a bus stop on Commercial Road before boarding a bus where he then spat at a woman. Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 3pm on Tuesday, May 6, to a report of a racially aggravated assault on a bus in Portsmouth.

“It was reported that a man had been making verbally abusive and racist remarks at a bus stop on Commercial Road, before boarding a bus and being verbally abusive to a woman in her 40s, who he also spat at.

“An investigation has been launched and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the full circumstances. Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to please report any information to us by calling 101 quoting reference number 44250196808.”

