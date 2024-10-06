Police confirm hunt for fan who racially abused assistant at Portsmouth FC game vs Oxford Utd
The Fratton Park match was stopped in the 77th minute after the comment was directed at one of the referee’s assistants from either Block E or F in the North Lower, as reported.
The club met the match officials after the game to discuss the incident and launched an immediate investigation, including a review of CCTV footage in the area. The referee confirmed the incident will be reported to The FA.
Now a police spokesperson has confirmed the force is investigating - with no one arrested yet. “We have received a report of racial abuse being directed towards a referee’s assistant yesterday 5 October between 1.30pm and 2pm. We are investigating,” they said.
A club statement, released on Saturday, said: “Football is for all and racism has no place in society. We all have a role to play in eradicating such behaviour and ensuring that discrimination of any kind is not welcome at Fratton Park.
“Any individual found to have made any racist or homophobic – or any discriminatory – remark will receive a significant ban from attending matches at Fratton Park.
“Anybody with information about this incident should email the club in confidence [email protected] with any relevant details that might help us with our investigation.”
Fans can also call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number ‘44240432868’.