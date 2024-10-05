Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth FC are appealing for information from supporters after a racist comment was directed at a referee’s assistant at today’s game.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fratton Park

The Fratton Park match was stopped in the 77th minute after the comment was directed at one of the referee’s assistants from either Block E or F in the North Lower.

The club met the match officials after the game to discuss the incident and have launched an immediate investigation, including a review of CCTV footage in the area. The referee has confirmed the incident will be reported to The FA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement said: “Football is for all and racism has no place in society. We all have a role to play in eradicating such behaviour and ensuring that discrimination of any kind is not welcome at Fratton Park.

“Any individual found to have made any racist or homophobic – or any discriminatory – remark will receive a significant ban from attending matches at Fratton Park.

“Anybody with information about this incident should email the club in confidence at[email protected] with any relevant details that might help us with our investigation.”

Fans can also call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number ‘44240432868’.