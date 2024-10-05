Portsmouth FC game stopped over racist comment towards assistant - police and club launch probe
The Fratton Park match was stopped in the 77th minute after the comment was directed at one of the referee’s assistants from either Block E or F in the North Lower.
The club met the match officials after the game to discuss the incident and have launched an immediate investigation, including a review of CCTV footage in the area. The referee has confirmed the incident will be reported to The FA.
A club statement said: “Football is for all and racism has no place in society. We all have a role to play in eradicating such behaviour and ensuring that discrimination of any kind is not welcome at Fratton Park.
“Any individual found to have made any racist or homophobic – or any discriminatory – remark will receive a significant ban from attending matches at Fratton Park.
“Anybody with information about this incident should email the club in confidence at[email protected] with any relevant details that might help us with our investigation.”
Fans can also call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number ‘44240432868’.