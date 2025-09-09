Police are appealing for information after a flare was thrown into the open ground floor window of a hotel where anti-asylum seeker protests have taken place.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 7) where the flare was thrown into the Highfield House Hotel in Southampton. Two people were seen approaching the hotel and then running from the scene, leaving the area along Shaftesbury Avenue.

One was wearing a dark hooded top and had his face covered, and the other had a white hooded top on. The fire was quickly put out and nobody was injured.

Chief Inspector Chris Douglas said: "Fortunately, this fire was quickly put out, but this was an extremely dangerous act and could have had fatal consequences.

"Our local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out additional patrols in Portswood in the coming days, and if anyone has any concerns then please do speak to them.

"I want to urge anyone with information, however small you think it may be, to get in touch and share this with us. If you have any CCTV which may have captured the two men either in the moments leading up to or after the incident, then we would ask you to share this with us. We are working closely with local authorities as part of this investigation."

Police are now calling for anyone with information to call 101 or by visiting the Hampshire police website and quoting the reference 44250404868.

Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by going to their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/