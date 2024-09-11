Police hunt man and woman who met couple with British bulldog after stealing alcohol in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 10:31 BST
Police are hunting a man and woman after 11 bottles of alcohol were stolen from a Portsmouth shop.

Police are hunting a man and a woman placeholder image
Police are hunting a man and a woman | Hants police

Officers want to track down a bald man and a blond woman after the incident at Morrisons on Flathouse Road, Buckland, at about 9.50pm on Saturday 3 August. The suspected thieves then met a man and woman outside the store who had a British bulldog with them.

Police said the man is described as white, about 6ft tall, slim build with a bald head. The female is also white but shorter, of medium build, with long blonde hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If anyone recognises these people of has any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240332483,” a police spokesperson said.

You can also report online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

 

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice