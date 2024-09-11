Police are hunting a man and woman after 11 bottles of alcohol were stolen from a Portsmouth shop.

Officers want to track down a bald man and a blond woman after the incident at Morrisons on Flathouse Road, Buckland, at about 9.50pm on Saturday 3 August. The suspected thieves then met a man and woman outside the store who had a British bulldog with them.

Police said the man is described as white, about 6ft tall, slim build with a bald head. The female is also white but shorter, of medium build, with long blonde hair.

“If anyone recognises these people of has any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240332483,” a police spokesperson said.

You can also report online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/