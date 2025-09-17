Police hunt Northamptonshire man with links to Portsmouth after breach of bail conditions

Police are hunting a Northamptonshire man with links to Portsmouth after he breached his bail conditions.

Northamptonshire Police have released an appeal to help find Robert Lennon, 37, following the breach in bail conditions. They have released a picture of Lennon and are asking anyone with information to get in contact with them.

Robert Lennon, 37, is wanted by Northamptonshire police after breaching bail conditions. He has links to the Portsmouth area. | Northants Police

A police spokesperson said: “Can you help us locate 37-year-old man - Robert Lennon? Lennon, who has links to the Portsmouth area, is wanted after breaching his bail conditions.

“Anyone who has seen Lennon, or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/x8llK and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

“Please quote incident number 24000100611 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

