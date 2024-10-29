Police hunt Petersfield thief who took phone from a shopper's handbag while in Rams Walk - CCTV image released
The phone was stolen from a woman’s handbag while she was paying for items in Between The Lines on Rams Walk, Petersfield at around 2.10pm on Saturday, October 26.
Police have now released an image of two women they would like to speak to regarding the incident.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are issuing an image of two women we would like to speak to in relation to a theft in Petersfield. If you are either of these women, recognise them, or have any information regarding this incident, please contact the police.
“You can call 101 quoting reference number 44240466870.”
Information can also be reported online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.