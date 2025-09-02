Thieves stole copper pipes and radiators from a vacant Portsmouth building.

Police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the burglary in Drayton. Officers received a report that a vacant building on Havant Road, near East Cosham Road, had been accessed at some time between 16 August and 30 August.

Police said: “It was reported copper pipes and radiators were stolen. Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out enquiries and would like potential witnesses to come forward.

“Did you see any suspicious activity in the area between the times mentioned above? Do you have any relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which could help?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting 44250392574.

You can also submit information at: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/