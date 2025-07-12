Police hunt wanted man who escaped custody after being taken to court hearing
James Poole, 31, escaped on Wednesday, July 9 with officers trying to locate him ever since. They are now turning to the public for help in finding him as they warn anyone harbouring him will be liable for arrest.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ Can you help us locate James Poole from Eastleigh? James is described as being white, around 6ft 3ins tall, of stocky build and with ginger hair.
“Anyone who sees him, or has any information about where he is, can call 101, quoting the reference 44250304477.
“We would also like to remind people that anyone found harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”