Police hunt wanted man who escaped custody after being taken to court hearing

Police are hunting a wanted man who escaped custody after being presented for a court hearing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Poole, 31, escaped on Wednesday, July 9 with officers trying to locate him ever since. They are now turning to the public for help in finding him as they warn anyone harbouring him will be liable for arrest.

James Poole, 31, from Eastleigh, escaped custody after appearing in court for a hearing. | Hampshire police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ Can you help us locate James Poole from Eastleigh? James is described as being white, around 6ft 3ins tall, of stocky build and with ginger hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who sees him, or has any information about where he is, can call 101, quoting the reference 44250304477.

“We would also like to remind people that anyone found harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”