A Devon man convicted of blackmail is being hunted by police after he failed to comply with a court order.

Steven Rawlinson, 43, from Torbay, has links to Portsmouth with police calling on the public’s help in locating him. Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him and to call 999.

Steven Rawlinson, 43, of Torbay, is wanted by police for failing to comply with a court order. | Devon & Cornwall police

A Devon & Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 43-year-old man from Torbay who is wanted by police. Steven Rawlinson, who was originally convicted for blackmail, is sought in connection with a failure to comply with the requirements of a court order.

“Extensive enquiries have been made to locate him and officers are now asking for the public to get in touch if they see him. Rawlinson is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He has receding brown hair. He also has links to Camborne, Dorset and Hampshire.

“Anyone who sees Rawlinson is asked to not approach him and to call police on 999, quoting reference 50250102645.”