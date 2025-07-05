Police have issued a dispersal order in Southsea after violent scenes erupted along Southsea seafront following an anti-migrant protest.

Violent clashes took place at the Southsea anti-migrant protest on Saturday

Running street battles flared between anti-migrant supporters and counter protesters by South Parade Pier as police battled to keep control - with officers deploying CS gas in a bid to keep the peace. Videos captured showed widespread fighting and altercations taking place.

Reports surfaced of officers being attacked and one injured person being taken off in an ambulance during the violent battles along South Parade. Extra police resources were deployed to the area after the protest started at Canoe Lake.

Southsea dispersal order | Hants police

The force has now revealed three people were arrested while a dispersal order has been put in place. One police officer suffered minor injuries.

A police spokesperson told The News: “We were made aware of a planned protest at Canoe Lake, Southsea, on Saturday 5 July, with a counter protest also due to take place.

“The majority of the protest was peaceful, however there was some disorder from a minority of those in attendance. One officer was assaulted, no injuries were caused.”

Three arrests were made in relation to the hostilities that blighted the seafront. A 64-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order, and an 18-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a section 35 dispersal direction.

District Commander for Portsmouth, Superintendent Paul Markham said: “Our priority with protests is always public safety, and we worked closely with event organisers and local partners to ensure this.

“Policing protests requires us to balance the rights of those peacefully protesting and the rights of others to go about their lives without being subject to unacceptable disruption, whilst keeping the public safe.

“Following the actions of a small minority of the protesters, we today took action by making arrests. Everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest which must be respected. However, we will always take action when someone chooses to act outside the law.

"A dispersal order is in place in Southsea following instances of anti-social behaviour seen at this protest. The dispersal order was implemented to help officers protect the public and allow the wider community to see their neighbourhood quickly return to normality.

"The dispersal came into effect from 2.33pm on Saturday, 5 July, and will last until 10pm on Saturday 5 July. It covers the area pictured in the map."