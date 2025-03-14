Three men have been arrested after a man was shot in Southampton late last night as detectives appeal for witnesses.

Police were called to an incident at the junction of St Mark’s Road, Northbrook Road and Nichols Road, just after 10pm last night (March 13) where a man in his 30s had been shot in the arm. Two men, one 33 and the other 32, both from Southampton have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 25-year-old from Portsmouth has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The three arrested men are still in police custody at this time.

The victim was take to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. Hampshire police are continuing to investigate and are appealing for witnesses.

Southampton chief inspector Chris Douglas said: “We understand that news of this incident will have been extremely concerning to local residents, and I want to reiterate that we do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public at this time.

“Based on the information known to us at this time we are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with this incident, and we do believe that all those involved are known to each other.

“I would like to thank people who live and work in the area for their continued patience and support as officers have worked tirelessly today to carry out enquiries at the scene. We know this is disruptive and we appreciate your co-operation as always.

“Police will remain in the area over the weekend, I urge you to approach them if you have any concerns, information or questions. We will do our best to keep you informed of any updates as quickly as we can.”

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Derby Road, St Mark’s Road, Northbrook Road or Nichols Road yesterday evening around 10pm. Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, is asked to please call 101 quoting the reference number 44250111945.

You are also able to submit information online via the police website. Alternatively you can also provide information 100% anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/