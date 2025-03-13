Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after a number of Lego products were taken from a store in Hampshire.

The items were stolen over two separate visits to the Sainsbury’s on Tollbar Way, Hedge End. The first of which occurred between 1.40pm and 2.10pm on Tuesday, November 5, with the second happening between 4.20pm and 4.30pm on Thursday, November 28.

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to after over £500 worth of Lego products were stolen from Sainsbury's in Hedge End. | Hampshire Police

Lego products were taken on both occasions totalling over £500. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.

Police have released the following description of the man they want to speak to:

White

Medium build

Aged in his mid-40s

Black hair, receding at the front

Pointed chin

Wearing glasses, black puffer-style jacket, black shirt, black combat-style trousers and tanned shoes with white soles

Carrying a multi-coloured M&S freezer bag

The spokesperson added: “If you witnessed either of the incidents, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.

“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240521794. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org”