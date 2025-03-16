Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a dog died following a collision with a bike.

The incident happened on Allotment Road, Sarisbury Green, at around 6.45pm on Friday, February 28. The dog, a Pomeranian, died following following the collision with the e-bike rider who did not remain at the scene.

Police are now calling for witnesses to come forward and have released a description of the rider.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after an e-bike rider collided with a dog in Sarisbury Green. Officers are making enquiries, and we are keen to hear from anyone who could assist our investigation.

“The rider of the bike is described as being between 14 and 18 years old, white, of slim build, and wearing dark clothing. The bike was black. Anyone with information, in particular any CCTV or other footage from the area at that time, can call 101, quoting the reference 44250095933.

“You can also submit information online by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/”