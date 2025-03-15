Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner has reacted to yet another knife crime incident in Portsmouth as she commits to keeping young people safe.

Donna Jones has provided The News with her reaction to yet another stabbing incident in Portsmouth. On Monday, March 10, a 15-year-old-boy was treated for two small stab wounds, one to his elbow and one to his back, following a serious assault on Lower Drayton Lane, Drayton.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones said: “Knife crime remains a serious concern in Portsmouth. While serious violence incidents involving knives have dropped by 19 per cent in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight over the past two years, there has been a slight rise in young people involved in serious violence.

“Recent incidents, including the one in Drayton, are deeply worrying for families and communities. Many young people say they carry knives for protection, but the truth is it puts them at greater risk of being seriously injured.

“Thirty years ago, disputes were settled with fists, but the culture has changed. Education is now crucial. I fund charities to go into schools and talk openly with young people about the dangers. Both the police and my Violence Reduction Unit work closely with schools, the Youth Justice Service, and local organisations to provide the right support and early intervention. “

The incident in Drayton is not the first to have blighted the city recently. In February, a 53-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in North End which led to five people being arrested for attempted murder. Just a month earlier in January, a 16-year-old was stabbed in Commercial Road.

Those are incidents from this year alone. There was also a stabbing in December 2024 in Buckland during a mass brawl and a stabbing outside Havant Railway Station in November 2024.

Ms Jones highlighted the support services that are available for young people. She said: “For those at risk, knife surrender bins are at police stations. You can surrender a knife, no questions asked. Support services are available for young people worried about their safety and parents must stay informed; the pressures on young people today, especially because they are exposed to so much harmful online content, are greater than ever.

“Tackling knife crime requires a multi-agency approach, and I remain committed to working with the police and local partners to keep young people safe. Anyone concerned should speak to a trusted adult, teacher, or the police, help is available.”