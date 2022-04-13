Police quizzing Fareham man, 19, on suspicion of attempted murder following incident in Southampton

The Fareham man, who also suffered a stab wound during the incident on April 10, has now been discharged from hospital and is in police custody being questioned by officers.

As reported, police were called to Above Bar Street in the city where a man was found seriously injured at 4am.

The man, a 21-year-old from London, suffered serious stab wounds to his abdomen and hand and was taken to hospital.

Above Bar Street. Picture: Google Maps

The man remains in hospital at this time in a serious condition although his injuries are no longer considered life threatening.

Today (April 13), he will also be interviewed under caution as part of our enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened.

Police also previously arrested a 21-year-old from Southampton on suspicion of attempted murder as a result of the incident. He had also suffered stab wounds and was treated at hospital before being questioned him in police custody. He has since been released under investigation.

And a 17-year-old boy from Winchester was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted murder. He was released under investigation.

Leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Rich Aston said: ‘Officers investigating the incident continue to review CCTV and are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area and with potential witnesses to understand the exact circumstances of how these men came to be injured on Sunday.

‘We continue to have increased patrols in the area and we would ask anyone with information about the incident to come forward if they have not already made contact us.